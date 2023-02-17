Video: Ex-Flying Eagles Star Joins Swiss Club FC Zurich

Former Flying Eagles midfielder, Ifeanyi Matthew has linked up with Swiss Super League club, FC Zurich.

Matthew, who joined the former Swiss Super League champions from Norwegian first division club, Lillestrom penned a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old scored 20 goals and recorded 18 assists in 196 appearances for Lillestrøm SK.

FC Zurich’s sports director, Marinko Jurendic was delighted with Matthew’s arrival at the club.

“Ifeanyi has particularly impressed us with his consistent strong performances at Lillestrøm SK,” Jurendic told the club’s official website.

“His strengths are not only positional play, but also playing against the ball. In all previous positions he has shown that he is a valuable team player who is willing to take on responsibility. With these skills he should also further stabilize our team.”

Mathew will wear jersey number 12 at his new club.

By Mike Oyebola

