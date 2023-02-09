Video: Ex-Chelsea Star Alonso Loses Dad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso’s dad,

Marcos Alonso Pena has tragically passed away aged 63.

According to Spanish media, Pena passed away following a “long illness and the cause of his tragic passing is currently unknown.

Tributes from around the footballing world poured in for the Spaniard – affectionately known as ‘The Pigeon’ – after news of his passing.

Ex-Atletico star Paulo Futre said: “Sad day. My deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend Marcos Alonso.

“Rest in peace, Pigeon.”

His ex-club Rayo Vallecano added: “From Rayo Vallecano, we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marcos Alonso Pena.

“He was a former coach of the Club, who passed away at the age of 63.”

Barcelona, who Pena played for, also tweeted: “FC Barcelona would like to express its deepest condolences for the passing of former Barça player and father of a first-team player Marcos Alonso Peña.

“All of our strength to Marcos Alonso and his entire family. Rest in peace.”

Pena started his career with Racing Santander in the late 70s before moving toAtletico Madrid.

He then joined Barcelona, where he went on to play 124 matches and score 28 goals over five years.

The Spanish winger then returned to Atletico and Santander later in his career, before retiring in 1991.

Pena also made 22 appearances for Spain at international level, scoring once.

He went on to have a managerial career after hanging up his boots.

He took charge of his beloved Atletico and Racing, along with Sevilla and five other clubs.

Pena was a second-generation Spanish footballer as his dad – Marcos Alonso Imaz – played for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s.

