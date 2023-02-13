SPORT

Video: Ex-Belgium Star Rues Onuachu’s Transfer To Southampton

Former Belgian forward, Marc Degryse, believes Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu’s transfer to Southampton in the January transfer window might diminish Genk’s performances for the remainder of the season.

Onuachu has been a star performer for Genk winning the golden boot, the Belgian Professional Footballer of the year and the Belgian Cup with the Belgian outfit.

Degryse told Het Laaste Nieuws that Onuachu makes the club better.

“Onuachu’s departure may still raise doubts,” Degryse said

“Wouter Vrancken won’t say it, but you can’t be blind to that. Even if they deserved at least a point on Sunday and should have won. You have to deal with Samatta because he has become a starter now, but he will not become Onuachu.”

Onuachu scored 16 goals in 19 Jupiler Pro League games for Genk this season.

Genk are first position in the Belgian Pro League with 62 points from 25 games.

