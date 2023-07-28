SPORT

Video: ‘Everyone Doing Great’, LeBron James Breaks Silence On 18-Year-Old Son’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James has broken his silence after his oldest son, Bronny, suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a message on Twitter on Thursday.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

LeBron said he will “have more to say” when the family is ready “but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

