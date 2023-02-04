Video: Everton Were Good, Really Efficient

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has lauded Everton’s efficiency following the Gunners’ defeat to The Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 4.

Everton defeated Arsenal 1-0 in new coach Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

James Tarkowski scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute.

In his post-match conference, Arteta conceded that the Toffees were efficient in their performance during the encounter.

“Well, I think Everton were really good,” Football.london quoted Arteta as saying.

“We have to congratulate them first for how they’ve turned things around and I think they’ve made it difficult to win the game because they were really efficient.”

Arteta added: “From our side disappointment because we didn’t get the result that we wanted and the performance doesn’t reflect what we’ve been doing especially in two phases –one when we were really direct and we struggled to control that type of game and get back to the game that we wanted to play, and then with the amount of open situations that we generated in the final third that has to finish with goals and clear cut chances more than we’ve done today.”

With the result, Arsenal have missed a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners, with a game in hand, are first in the table on 50 points from 20 matches. They’re five points ahead of Manchester City who will face home side Tottenham Hotspur Sunday, February 5.

Arteta will next lead out his team in a Premier League home match against Brentford on Saturday February 11.

Everton are 18th in the Premier League with 18 points accumulated from 21 games. They play Liverpool next in the Premier League on Monday, February 13.

By Toju Sote



