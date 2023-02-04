Video: Everton Vs Arsenal – Prediction And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton vs Arsenal – Everton will be looking to get back on track after losing to West Ham United last time out in the Premier League by a score of 2-0.

Everton controlled 68% of the possession in that game and made 0 of their 5 shots on goal. West Ham United had 11 shots total, 2 of which were on goal. West Ham United scored two goals, both by Jarrod Bowen (34′, 41′).

Everton have recently struggled to stop their opponents, but they have also been successful in scoring on their opportunities.

Everton have been penalized defensively in 6 of their last 6 games, but they have also managed to score in 5 of those games. We’ll have to wait and see if this tendency carries on.

Everton have gone four league games without a home victory before this match. It makes sense that their fans are dissatisfied.

Arsenal and their supporters will be hoping for a better outcome after being defeated in their most recent FA Cup match against Manchester City. In that game, Arsenal had 46% of the possession and 2 of their 5 shots on goal were successful.

Manchester City, on the other hand, made 8 attempts at goal, with 3 of them being successful. Manchester City’s goal was scored by Nathan Aké (64′).

Throughout their last six games, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have scored 12 goals. They have given up a total of five goals over that period.

Analyzing their prior performance reveals that Arsenal have played Everton away from home in the last 4 league games but have departed without a victory, not at all good and are unbeaten in their past seven league away games.

Everton vs Arsenal – Betting Analysis

Looking at their previous head-to-head matches dating back to December 21, 2019, we can see that Everton have won three of them and Arsenal have won two, with one game ending in a draw.

In these encounters, the two teams combined for 18 goals, with 8 from the Toffees and 10 from the Gunners. That equals an average of three goals per game.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is without Andy Lonergan (knee issues) and Andros Townsend (cruciate ligament injury).

Several players are out of the lineup for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Reiss Nelson (Thigh Issues), Mohamed Elneny (Knee Injury), and Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury) are not fit for selection.

We believe Everton should have enough against this Arsenal team to score, but one goal definitely won’t be enough to prevent a defeat.

What are the top odds for this match?

Checking the latest betting odds for this match in the win-draw-win market, staking on Everton is available for 7.7, backing the game finishing all-square is 4.68 and putting your money on a win for Arsenal is 1.41. They’re the top bets on offer right now.

Everton vs Arsenal: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Away Win

