SPORT

Video: Everton, Southampton Battle For Onuachu

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 55 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton and Southampton are battling to sign Paul Onuachu on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Southampton made an attempt to sign the Nigeria international earlier in the window but failed to meet Genk’s valuation.

Mega Millions Naija

According to the Secret Scout, Everton and Southampton, are said to be speaking with Genk and Onuachu’s representatives’ regarding a potential transfer deal.

Read Also: Done Deal: Ex- Flying Eagles Star Joins Turkish Club On Loan

The 28-year-old has scored 16 goals in 19 league appearances for Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk this season.

Onuachu is also the record holder for the most goals in a single Belgian Pro League season. During the 2020/2021 season he scored 33 goals in 38 games.

It was expected that the former Midtjylland striker would leave in the summer following the 2020/2021 season, however he has remained with Genk.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 55 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Union Berlin Vs Wolfsburg – Predictions And Match Preview

23 mins ago

Arsenal, Man City, & Newcastle Utd’s Possible Lineups For Their Next Premier League Matches

1 hour ago

Transfer News:Done Deals, Brighton Set To Accept Arsenal Bid For Caicedo, Chelsea Star To Leave Club

1 hour ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea star lands in Paris to complete PSG switch, Chelsea To Hijack Arsenal’s Target

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button