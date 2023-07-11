SPORT

Video: Everton Ready To Sell Iwobi This Summer

Everton will sell Alex Iwobi for the right offer this summer, according to Football Insider.

The versatile midfielder was close to penning a new contract with the Toffees during the course of last season but put it on hold as the club battle for relegation.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Everton will entertain a lucrative offer for the Nigerian international.

Iwobi arrived Everton from Arsenal in 2019 and after initial doubts about his potential, he discovered his best form under former manager Frank Lampard.

The 27-year-old was voted Everton’ best player by his teammates last season.

He scored twice and notched seven assist in 38 league games.

