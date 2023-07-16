SPORT

Video: Everton Line Up Bid For Boniface

Premier League club, Union St Gilloise have been linked with Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface.

Transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the Toffees have make enquires about Boniface’s availability.

Tavolieri further disclosed that Everton are yet to table any official bid for the Union St Gilloise striker.

The 22-year-old was one of the biggest stars in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Boniface scored 34 goals across all competitions for Union St Gilloise last season.

The player also has interest from clubs in France and Germany.

Union St Gilloise are expected to demand around €12m for the prolific forward.

He joined Les Unionistes from Norwegian club, Bodo/Glimt last summer.

