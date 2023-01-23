SPORT

Video: Everton Fire Lampard As Manager

Everton coach, Frank Lampard has been sacked by the club following a string of poor performances by the Merseyside club.

Though there is no official statement confirming the Lampard’s sack.

But according to talkSPORT Lampard met with Everton owner Farhad Moshri to discuss his future at the club.

The Toffees are yet to win a game since October last year.

Their latest setback was a 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday at the London Stadium with both goals scored by Jarrod Bowen.

Lampard had a total of 44 matches as the coach –winning 12, drawing eight and losing 24.

Everton are 19th on the Premier League table having garnered 15 points from 20 matches.

