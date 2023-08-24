SPORT

Video: Everton Boss Dyche Reveals Extent Of Iwobi’s Injury

Alex Iwobi is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Everton’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa last week.

Iwobi was forced off during the Toffees disappointing defeat to Unai Emery’s side at the Villa Park.


The Nigeria international has already been ruled out of this weekend’s clash Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Goodison Park.

Manager Sean Dyche revealed that Iwobi hurt his hamstring against Aston Villa and will be out for few weeks.

“Al [Alex Iwobi] hurt his hamstring, it was evident to all. It’s not going to be days, probably a few weeks, we’ll see as it heals,” Dyche told a press conference on Thursday.

The versatile midfielder featured in all Everton’s 38 Premier League games last season.


