Video: Evans Returns To Manchester United On One-Year Contract

Johnny Evans has returned to Manchester United after signing a one-year deal on transfer deadline day.

United confirmed Evans’ return after eight years away.

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Jonny Evans has joined the club, signing a one-year contract until June 2024.

“The United Academy graduate has been capped 102 times for Northern Ireland.

“In his previous spell at the club, the defender won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League during 198 first-team appearances.”

Speaking on his return, Evans said:“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home.

“This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

