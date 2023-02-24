Video: Europa Play-Off: ‘How We Overcame Barcelona’ —Man United Midfielder, Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred has explained how the Red Devils were able to overcome Barcelona in Thursday’s second-leg Europa League play-off tie at Old Trafford.

United rallied to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the reverse fixture and progress into the round of 16 4-3 on aggregate.

Barcelona took the lead on 18 minutes after Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot.

But second half goals from Fred (47th minute) and substitute Antony (73rd minute) secured United their first win over Barcelona since 2008.

And speaking after the hard-fought win, Fred explained the changes made at halftime which contributed to their passage into the next round.

“First half we didn’t play how we usually play,” Fred said. “But in the second-half we were much better and scored early so we had a good talk at half-time with the coach and we change our mindset and came out very well.”

Up next for Fred and United is the final of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.