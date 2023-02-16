SPORT

Video: Europa League: Simon Upbeat Nantes Will Upset Juventus

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ligue 1 club, Nantes have a mountain to climb in their bid to secure a place in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League.

The Canaries will be up against Serie A giants Juventus in the Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Mega Millions Naija

Winger Moses Simon is a regular starter for Antoine Kombouare’s side and is expected to play a key role for Nantes in the game.

Juventus have a big pedigree in European competitions compare to Nantes, who are still struggling to find their feet after their recent struggles in the French top-flight.

Despite the huge gap between both teams in terms of pedigree, Simon is confident they can stun the Bianconerri.

“I think the only thing we are waiting for is a victory against Juventus,” Simon said on Europa League’s website.

“But we all know that in football you never know. Juventus is a great club, they have a great team. But we just have to wait for D-Day and the best will win.

“We know of course that many people will say that Nantes remains Nantes, that it is a small club.

“However, I think in this family, in this group, we have a good mindset, even when we lose, we try to never give up. So I think we will look no matter what to qualify.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Chelsea supporters must stay positive despite the continuous run of poor result by the club

14 mins ago

Manchester United have lost all their last four games against Barcelona in European competition

23 mins ago

Video: FA To Probe Objects-Hurling Incident At Emirates

27 mins ago

Ifeanyi Mathew: Nigerian International Midfielder Joins FC Zurich From Lillestrøm Sportsklubb

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button