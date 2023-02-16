Video: Europa League: Simon Upbeat Nantes Will Upset Juventus

Ligue 1 club, Nantes have a mountain to climb in their bid to secure a place in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League.

The Canaries will be up against Serie A giants Juventus in the Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Winger Moses Simon is a regular starter for Antoine Kombouare’s side and is expected to play a key role for Nantes in the game.

Juventus have a big pedigree in European competitions compare to Nantes, who are still struggling to find their feet after their recent struggles in the French top-flight.

Despite the huge gap between both teams in terms of pedigree, Simon is confident they can stun the Bianconerri.

“I think the only thing we are waiting for is a victory against Juventus,” Simon said on Europa League’s website.

“But we all know that in football you never know. Juventus is a great club, they have a great team. But we just have to wait for D-Day and the best will win.

“We know of course that many people will say that Nantes remains Nantes, that it is a small club.

“However, I think in this family, in this group, we have a good mindset, even when we lose, we try to never give up. So I think we will look no matter what to qualify.

