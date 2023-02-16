SPORT

Video: Europa League: Simon Subbed On As Nantes Hold Juventus

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes played out a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The Nigerian international who came on as a substitute for Mostafa Mohamed in the 77th minute, had a decent display.

Juventus took the lead in the 13th minute through Dusan Vlahovic’s to the delight of the home supporters.

However, Nantes leveled parity in the 60th minute through Ludovic Blas to silence the home crowd.

All efforts for both teams to snatch the needed victory proved abortive as the game ended 1-1.

