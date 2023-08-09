Video: EPL To Investigate Chelsea Over Financial Breaches During Abramovich’s Ownership

Chelsea are under investigation by the Premier League over alleged financial breaches during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

Chelsea’s new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, reported irregularities to UEFA and the Premier League after their takeover in 2022.

In July, UEFA fined the Blues £8.6million for incomplete financial information.

And while the Premier League are yet to charge Chelsea, an investigation has now been opened, according to talkSPORT quoting The Times.

If found guilty of breaching financial rules, the west London club face a fine or even a points deduction in the league.

The charges relate to Abramovich’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge, who took over in 2003 and sold up in 2022.

The report adds the the Premier League will investigate payments made to secretive offshore companies.

It is further reported that the figures run into the millions and were not registered on the club’s annual financial report to the Football Association, Premier League and UEFA.

There is at least one payment made to a player’s family that is also being scrutinised.

Even though the charges relate to the previous ownership, Chelsea are still liable for any rule breaches.

The investigation could involve questions for Chelsea’s former chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia, who have since left the club.

As a result, they are facing punishments ranging from fines to point deductions.

The Russian billionaire had been sanctioned by the UK government due to his links to Vladimir Putin.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Putin was widely denounced by most countries across the globe.

Under Abramovich’s ownership, Chelsea won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Europa Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

