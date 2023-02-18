SPORT

Video: EPL: Onuachu In Action As Southampton Stun Chelsea

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu made a brilliant start for Southampton as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who was making his third appearance for Southampton threatened the Blues defence with the few chances he had.

He was substituted in the 59th minute for
Mara.

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the game with a trademark brilliant free-kick right before half-time.

With 15 minutes to play, Azpilicueta was caught fully in the face by an attempted bicycle kick from Sekou Mara and had to be stretchered off after a 10 minute delay.

Chelsea continued to push, but the visitors dug deep to claim three well-earned points

