SPORT

Video: EPL: Nottingham Forest Underperformed Against Arsenal -Cooper

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 34 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has expressed disappointment in the team”s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in today’s Premier League game at the Emirates.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Nketiah gave the team a two-goal lead before Super Eagles star, Taiwo Awoniyi scored to make it 2-1.

However, Cooper feels Forest underperformed on the day.

He said, “I was disappointed with elements of our game in the first half. Structurally we were good but I didn’t like us on the goals – we should have defended those much better.

“I didn’t love that we didn’t back ourselves in the duels. I showed some clips to the lads at half time – we needed to believe, back ourselves and compete.

“The real chance in the first half was Brennan Johnson’s from open play. The plan was going to plan with our counterattacks but we needed to compete more. So it is a game of ‘what might have been’.

“I’m surprised the Declan Rice handball in the challenge with Willy Boly wasn’t checked by VAR. For me they let the referee down there.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 34 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Kai Havertz To Be In Top Form This Season

9 mins ago

ARS 2-1 NFO: Arteta’s Biggest Problem This Season Will Be Solving The Kai Havertz Dilemma

23 mins ago

Video: Iwobi In Action, Bassey Benched In Fulham’s Win At Everton

26 mins ago

Fans React To Eddie Nketiah’s Performance Against Nottingham Forest

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button