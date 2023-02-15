Video: EPL: Man City Edge Arsenal, Move Top Of Premier League On Goal Difference

Manchester City have move top of the Premier League table after overcoming Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The reigning champions turned on the power in the second half in the biggest game of the domestic season as Arsenal paid a heavy price for individual errors.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s poor backpass allowed Kevin de Bruyne to loft a finish over Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after 24 minutes but Arsenal deservedly drew level three minutes before half-time, Bukayo Saka scoring from the spot after City goalkeeper Ederson fouled Eddie Nketiah.

City netted the second goal after Gabriel lost possession to allow Bernardo Silva and Haaland to set up Jack Grealish for a deflected finish after 72 minutes.

Haaland was the scorer from De Bruyne’s pass to put City top on goal difference having played one game more than Arsenal

