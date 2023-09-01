SPORT

Video: EPL: Luton Can Shock West Ham -Burke

Luton Town defender Reece Burke says he’s optimistic the club can shock West Ham in tonight’s Premier League clash.

Burke came through the system at West Ham as a young player.

He said, “I’ve been looking forward to playing against my old team West Ham and it would be nice to get a win.

“It was (Sam) Allardyce who gave me my chance in the Prem, so I’m really grateful for that.

“I am a West Ham fan, I was there as a young lad, I’m grateful for my time there.

“The progression and the player that I am today started when I was a young age, but I still want to win.”

Burke was back in action for defeat at Chelsea last week.

“It’s all good, I was training before the Brighton game, but it was probably a sensible decision not to play me.

“I was gutted to miss that one, but glad to be back out there again.

“It has been frustrating, but I’ve been working really hard, doing the best I possibly can in terms of with my injury.

“I’ve been managing it really well, been training really hard and the numbers I’m doing in the gym is really helping me and I feel really good out there.

“It’s nice to play and nice to get back out there and get some more minutes under my belt and hopefully progress to playing week in week out, as that’s what I want to do.

“More minutes, more time under my belt, so I just need to keep fit and carry on

