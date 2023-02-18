Video: EPL: Iwobi Bags Assists In Everton Win Over Leeds United

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist in Everton’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who has made 23 appearance, has netted one goal this ongoing season.

Seamus Coleman scored the winning goal in the second half owing to an error from goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who failed to cover his front post, allowing the skipper’s effort to arrow in.

Victory was Everton’s second in three games under new manager Sean Dyche, lifting them up to 16th place, while Leeds drop to 19th and remain without a win under interim boss Michael Skubala.

Everton will next play Aston Villa on Saturday 25th of February.

