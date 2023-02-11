Video: EPL: Dennis Subbed On In Nottingham Forest Loss To Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis was in action as Nottingham Forest fell 2-0 to Fulham in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 11th appearance, has scored one goal and bagged one assist.

Dennis came on as a substitute for Gustavo Scarpa in the 56th minute.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian collected a loose ball inside the penalty area before cutting onto his left foot and finding the top corner with a curling strike.

Second-half substitute Manor Solomon ended Forest’s hopes of salvaging a point with a clinical finish two minutes from time.

Steve Cooper’s side remain six points above the relegation zone but drop a place to 14th, while Fulham climb above Brentford into seventh.

