Video: Enyimba Skipper Ojo Reacts To CAF Champions League Exit

Enyimba captain Olorunleke Ojo has expressed disappointment following the Aba Elephants’ ouster in the CAF Champions League.

Enyimba needed to win by at least a goal to against Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi, to progress into the next stage of the Champions League.


In the first leg, Al Ahli Benghazi triumphed 4-3 over the two-time African champions.

But it was not to be as the Libyan side managed to hold the Finidi George-led side to a goalless draw in Aba on Sunday.

“It’s painful to see the fans disappointed,” Ojo was quoted on Enyimba’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

“But we will bounce back and make them (fans) proud.”

Aside Enyimba, Nigeria’s other representative in the Champions League Remo Stars were also eliminated.

Remo were ousted by Ghanaian outfit Medeama on penalty shootout after aggregate score stood at 1-1.


