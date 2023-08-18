SPORT

Video: Enyimba, Other NPL Sides Sign Up For 2023 Tico/Select

The 2023 Tico/Select Preseason Tournament train has moved to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with Enyimba, Rangers, Rivers United, and Heartland headlining a massive seven top Nigeria Premier League sides on queue to jostle for the top honours, Completesports.com reports.

Akwa United, Abia Warriors, and Bayelsa United are the other domestic top-flight sides that have so far indicated interest in taking part in the Preseason showpiece organised by former Nigeria international, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, who is now Enyimba of Aba Sporting Director.

Newly formed and promoted side, Coal City United, FC One Rocket, and holders, Apex Krane FC of Asaba, Delta State, complete the list of 10 clubs already listed for the tournament.

Uyo Township Stadium, organisers disclosed, is the venue for the tournament which gets underway from August 29 through September 3 2023.

Enugu hosted the 2022 edition just as Owerri, the Imo State capital, was the host city for the 2021 edition of the annual Preseason tournament.

By Sab Osuji

