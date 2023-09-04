Video: Enyimba Congratulate Olorunleke Following Super Eagles Invitation

LNPL (Nigerian Premier League) club Enyimba have congratulated their captain Ojo Olorunleke following his invitation for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The match will take place on September 10 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Enyimba took to their Twitter handle to congratulate their skipper after the list was unveiled by coach Jose Peseiro.

“Another @NG Super Eagles call up for Ojo Congratulations skipper,” the Tweet reads.

Olorunleke was also invited to the Super Eagles camp for the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone on June 18 which ended 3-2 in Nigeria’s favour.

The biennial competition will be held in Ivory Coast in from January 13 to February 11 2024.

The Portuguese coach has qualified the Super Eagles for the tournament with a game to spare.

The Nigerian team needs just a point from the game to top the group.

Super Eagles are currently first in Group A of the AFCON qualifiers with 12 points from five matches.