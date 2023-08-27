Video: Enyimba Bow Out Of CAF Champions League

Enyimba crashed out of the CAF Champions League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in Aba on Sunday.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions lost 4-3 on aggregate.

Finidi George’s dominated the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship.

The visitors sat back and put up a spirited display to thwart Enyimba’s attack.

The home fans were left disappointed at the end as a 1-0 win would have seen Enyimba scale through to the second round.

The People’s Elephant will now shift attention to their preparations for the new NPFL season.

Nigeria’s other representative in the CAF Champions League Remo Stars are up against Ghanaian Premier League champions Medeama SC.

