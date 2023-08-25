Video: Enoh Pledges Support For NFF To Develop Nigerian Football

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has emphasized the need to move Nigerian football to the next level in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, reports Completesports.com.

Speaking when the leadership of NFF led by its president Ibrahim Gusau paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Thursday.





“Football is the biggest unifier of our nation, thus it is important to put the interest of the game ahead of personal interests, sentiments and pecuniary gains. We must all join hands to develop it to win laurels for the country,” Enoh told the NFF chiefs.

“Nigerian football at all levels, both male and female, deserves our attention and this administration will work together with the NFF to plant the seeds of development and success that we all crave.”

The minister stated that the Sports Ministry is willing to cooperate with the NFF to solve all pending issues in Nigerian football, for the sake and benefit of the country.

Speaking, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau said: “I am happy to meet the cool gentleman assigned to the Ministry of Sports as our honourable minister. We look forward to working together with him. We are here primarily to congratulate him and welcome him to the arena of sports.”

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



