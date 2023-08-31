Video: Enoh Inspects National Stadium Lagos, To Restore Its Glory

As part of his ongoing efforts to assess the state of major sports facilities in the country, Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh inspected the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Thursday, August 31.

Senator Enoh started his inspection from the stadium complex, where he visited the National Institute of Sports, the boxing complex, the main bowl of the stadium, the sports medical centre, the indoor sports hall and other facilities.

He also inspected the Games Village hostels, Legacy Pitch, and Power House, as well as the courts for different sports.

During his briefing at the stadium, Enoh said: “This facility built around the 1960s, has been put to use functionally, including during the 2nd All African Games (1973). It has gone through a lot.

“This should not be the symbol of our sports in a city referred to as a sports city,” he added.

The Minister stated that he will do all it takes to bring back the glory of the facility, which was once the pride of Africa.

“I am glad that the process towards the concession of the facility has gone far. If that is what it will take to restore the glory of this facility, I endorse it 100 per cent.”