Video: England Not Afraid Of Super Falcons –Earps

England goalkeeper, Mary Earps has reiterated that the Lionesses are not afraid of the Super Falcons in the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the Super Falcons and the Three Lionesses will battle for a place in the quarter-finals at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

European champions, England will head into the game as the overwhelming favourites having scaled through the group stages with three wins out of three.

Speaking with BBC Sports, Earps says England “do not fear anyone” at the Women’s World Cup as they prepare for their last-16 tie with Nigeria.

“Our qualities have shown through since we’ve been playing together. I think we’re in a good spot,” said Earps.

“I don’t think we fear anyone in general. I’m glad it happened for us [on Tuesday].

“It’s not going to always go that way but as long as we’re keeping the wins on the board, then there’s no complaints here.”

