Video: England Legend Questions Brentford’s Equaliser Against Arsenal

Legendary England striker Alan Shearer has said on BBC Match of the Day that the goal that Arsenal conceded against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon should not have stood.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League yesterday.

Leandro Trossard scored for the Gunners midway through the second half.

Ivan Toney restored parity for the Bees on 74 minutes.

Toney nodded nodded in Christian Norgaard’s cross from close range.

There was a lengthy check by Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason for a possible offside in the build-up to the goal, but it was eventually given.

It was a hugely controversial decision.

When the set piece which led to the Brentford goal was initially arrowed to the back post, Ethan Pinnock appeared to be beyond the deepest Arsenal defender while blocking Gabriel from defending the cross.

Norgaard, who played the ball across the six-yard box for Toney to nod in at the back post, appeared to have his heel in an offside position as well, but no offside lines were drawn.

Shearer was not impressed, and believes that the goal should have been ruled out.

“Lee Mason, in VAR, he has panicked. He is thinking he has used too much time on that thing looking at it.

“He hasn’t spotted that, and he certainly hasn’t spotted the big error which was the second header from where the goal came from. Awful error.”

