Video: England Have Good Players, But Won’t Underrate Super Falcons –Assistant Coach Eguaoje

Super Falcons assistant coach Terry Eguaoje admitted the team’s Round of 16 clash against European champions England will be tough.

England are the bookies’ runaway favourites to win the game considering their pedigree and performance in Australia and New Zealand.

Sarina Wiegman’s side cruised through the group stage with three wins from three.

The Three Lionesses also scored eight goals and conceded only one.

Eguaoje stated that they have to fashion out a strategy that will give them victory.

“We don’t underestimate those ladies. They are very, very good,”Eguaoje told ESPN.

“It will be a question of us identifying and exploiting their weaknesses, while also working to limit our own weaknesses and taking advantage of our strengths.

“We know they have some dangerous players, and we will account for them in our strategy. But they know we also have dangerous players too, so they will also have to be careful how they come at us.”

Monday’s encounter will be played at the Lang Park, Brisbane. It will kick-off at 8.30am Nigerian time.

By Adeboye Amosu

