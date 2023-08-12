SPORT

Video: England Advance Into Semi-final After Comeback Win Vs Colombia

The Three Lionesses of England have qualified for the semi-finals of this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup after a 2-1 comeback win against Colombia.

It is a third consecutive semi-final appearance for the reigning European champions.

Colombia took the lead with one minutes left in the first half through Leicy Herrera as her effort sailed over England’s keeper.

England equalised in seven minutes added time thanks to Lauren Hemp after the Colombian keeper spilled a harmless ball.

In the 63rd minutes Alessia Russo netted the winner as she hit a low shot into the far corner.

England will now meet co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals while Sweden and Spain will square off.

