Video: Enekwechi, Mixed Relay Team Out Of Shot put, 4x400m Finals

Nigerian and African Champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi failed to qualify for the final of men’s shot put event at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

On day one of the championship on Saturday, Enekwechi placed 7th after a throw of 20.66m.

His effort was not adequate enough for qualification into the next round which automatically means he misses out of tonight’s (Saturday) final.

Also on the opening day, Nigeria’s quartet of Dubem Nwachukwu, Patience Okon-George, Ezekiel Nathaniel and Imaobong Nse Uko finished 7th in Heat 2 of the mixed 4x400m relay.

This means they will not be in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay which will be decided tonight (Saturday).

The quarter finished with a season’s best of 3:14.38 to crash out.

