Video: Endo Is Irreplaceable At Stuttgart -Muller

VfB Stuttgart and Germany great Hansi Muller has admitted that it will be difficult for the club to find a replacement for Wataru Endo.

Muller is a big fan of the new Liverpool midfielder.

He told Sport1: “I was shocked when I heard that Endo was leaving VfB.

“He was the heart and soul of the team, unfortunately he cannot be replaced one-to-one because he is simply a complete player.

“If a player expresses the desire to fulfil his dream with England, then you can’t keep him by force. He would then have his head somewhere else and that goes wrong.

“There is no talk of a sell-out. VfB also has some newcomers who have not yet been used. They have made forward-looking commitments to compensate for possible departures


