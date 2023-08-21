Video: Elephant Bet Moçambique Guide – Register And Login

Overview of Elephant Bet Moçambique Join Now There are three distinct types of betting sites that operate in Mozambique. Firstly, there are ‘pure’ online casinos. Such betting sites only specialise in offering casino games hence their target market are casino players. Second, there are ‘pure’ sports betting sites. These sites only offer sports betting products be it traditional sports, virtual games or eSports. Essentially therefore, their target market are sports punters. This guide provided by Mozambet.com The last type of betting sites operating in Mozambique are ‘hybrid’ gambling platforms. Hybrid gambling platforms do offer a combination of both casino games as well as sports betting products. As such, they accommodate all types of gamblers! Anyone who choose to settle at hybrid gambling platforms can thus smoothly transition from one gambling type to the other while using the same account portal. Such great convenience isn’t it? Well, one such hybrid online gambling platform that accepts Mozambican players is Elephant Bet. One of the most impressive things about Elephant Bet is that it goes beyond offering the traditional gambling products. Of course, you can find your instant play games and the like in the casino lobby but on top of this, you also get the chance to play the refreshingly new and unique crash games such as Aviator. A more detailed overview of the highly exciting and innovative Aviator game is featured in this guide hence you simply need to continue reading this comprehensive Elephant Bet Mozambique guide to know all about the Aviator game as well as everything there is to know about the hybrid gambling platform. Before we go into the finer details of this Elephant Bet guide, we just want to assure all players that they are completely safe and secure at this site. This necessitated by the fact that industry standard SSL bit encryption technology is used to ensure that all player data including sensitive financial details are protected at all times. Online snoopers and cyber criminals therefore have no chance at accessing player data. More impressive is the fact that Elephant Bet is regulated and licensed by the Regulacao e Inspecao de Jogos. Join Now Elephant Bet Moçambique Registration Guide i. The first step entails launching the official Elephant Bet Mozambique site

ii. Navigate to the top of the screen and click the ‘Register’ button

iii. Input your mobile phone number and preferred password once the registration form appears

iv. Accept the Terms and Conditions by tapping the Ts and Cs box. Note that the Terms and Conditions title is hyperlinked hence clicking it will redirect you to the Ts and Cs page where you can check out the finer details. In tapping the Ts and Cs box, you will also be acknowledging that you are above 18 years of age

v. Click the ‘Send Registration Code’ button

vi. Copy the registration code sent to your mobile device and paste it on the registration form to complete the process and become the newest player at Elephant Bet.

* To register your account at Elephant Bet, you can either use a desktop or mobile device (smartphone or tablet). The registration steps above apply both to desktop and mobile device registrations.

Elephant Bet Moçambique Login Guide

Once you become a registered player at Elephant Bet Mozambique, you won’t need to undertake the registration process once again. Rather, whenever you want to access your account portal, you simply need to click the log in button and proceed to input your security credentials. Even when you lose your security credentials, you just need to head over to the login page and click the ‘Forgot Password’ button to pick a new password. The steps to follow to access your account portal are as follows:

i. The first step is to access the official Elephant Bet Mozambique site

ii. On the landing page, navigate to the header tab and click the ‘Login’ button

iii. Enter your mobile phone number and password

iv. Complete the process and access your account portal by clicking the ‘Login’ button.

*An incredible thing about Elephant Bet Mozambique’s login process is that when using some browsers, you may be asked if you want the browser to automatically save your security credentials during this process. If you authorise this action, you will bypass the login process in future. However, its recommended to only authorise if you are the sole user of the device.

Elephant Bet Moçambique Aviator

Elephant Bet as earlier alluded to operates as a hybrid gambling platform. This therefore means it offers two main products that is, casino games and sports betting. On the casino games front, players ought to note that the betting site is a multi-platform casino. Essentially, this means it works with all sorts of software developers. It is these developers that supply high quality games to the casino hence the reason its lobbies are full to the brim with top quality games. Below is a rundown of the offered casino games portfolios.

Aviator : Aviator is a game powered by Spribe. At Elephant Bet, it has its own dedicated lobby which goes by the same name, Aviator. the game uses the crash curve mechanic and comes with a plane theme. When playing the game, a plane will take to the skies and in doing so, it attracts a higher multiplier (co-efficient) as it reaches greater altitude. However, at any time once in the sky, the plane may fly away. The objective for the player therefore is to strike a balance in cashing out before the plane fly away but at the same time, picking a moment when the multiplier is at its highest to guarantee a handsome payout.

: Aviator is a game powered by Spribe. At Elephant Bet, it has its own dedicated lobby which goes by the same name, Aviator. the game uses the crash curve mechanic and comes with a plane theme. When playing the game, a plane will take to the skies and in doing so, it attracts a higher multiplier (co-efficient) as it reaches greater altitude. However, at any time once in the sky, the plane may fly away. The objective for the player therefore is to strike a balance in cashing out before the plane fly away but at the same time, picking a moment when the multiplier is at its highest to guarantee a handsome payout. Crash : A variety of instant play and crash games are accommodated here including Limbo Rider, Electric Crash, High Striker, Football X, Spaceman, Maverick, Skyliner, Lucky Crumbling, Balloon and Stormy Witch

: A variety of instant play and crash games are accommodated here including Limbo Rider, Electric Crash, High Striker, Football X, Spaceman, Maverick, Skyliner, Lucky Crumbling, Balloon and Stormy Witch Rocketman : The Rocketman lobby accommodates just one game that is, Rocketman. This is a crash game which sees a rocket take to the sky. As it reaches greater altitudes, its progressive multiplier increases. The objective when playing the game is to cash out when the rocket’s multiplier reaches its highest albeit bearing in mind that the rocket may explode at any time hence the game ends

: The Rocketman lobby accommodates just one game that is, Rocketman. This is a crash game which sees a rocket take to the sky. As it reaches greater altitudes, its progressive multiplier increases. The objective when playing the game is to cash out when the rocket’s multiplier reaches its highest albeit bearing in mind that the rocket may explode at any time hence the game ends Scratch Cards: Top scratch card games offered include Lucky Scratch, Diamond Rush, Chaos Crew Scratch, Happy Scratch, Prince Treasure, King Treasure, Crazy Donuts, Cash Vault, Scratchy Mini, Break the Ice, Shave the Beard, Show Scratcher, Scratchy, Cut the Grass.

Elephant Bet Mozambique Sports Betting

Sports punters are in for a treat when they settle at Elephant Bet. This of course necessitated by the fact that they are afforded the chance to place bets on a wide variety of sports. These range from traditional sports, virtual games to eSports.

Traditional Sports Betting : Pre match and live bets are accepted on the following sports: Football, Basketball, Tennis, Boxing, MMA, Hockey, Rugby, Cycling, Golf, American Football, Aussie Rugby, Baseball, Darts, Floorball, Futsal, Skiing, Snooker, Volleyball, Motorcycling, Stock car racing and greyhound racing

: Pre match and live bets are accepted on the following sports: Football, Basketball, Tennis, Boxing, MMA, Hockey, Rugby, Cycling, Golf, American Football, Aussie Rugby, Baseball, Darts, Floorball, Futsal, Skiing, Snooker, Volleyball, Motorcycling, Stock car racing and greyhound racing Virtual Games : The virtual games lobby allow players to place bets on simulated sports events

: The virtual games lobby allow players to place bets on simulated sports events eSports: Punters who are interested in electronic sports (video games) can place their bets when they enter the eSports lobby.

Elephant Bet Mozambique Betting Features

There are quite a few betting features offered at Elephant Bet which enable players to reap more benefits from their gaming sessions:

Live Betting : Players at Elephant Bet can engage in live betting. This therefore means even when an event has already commenced, the betting site will still be accepting bets.

: Players at Elephant Bet can engage in live betting. This therefore means even when an event has already commenced, the betting site will still be accepting bets. Book a Bet : At the Elephant Bet online site, players can make their selections and afterwards, take them to the agents at retail branches to place their bets in person using cash.

: At the Elephant Bet online site, players can make their selections and afterwards, take them to the agents at retail branches to place their bets in person using cash. Cash Out: The cash out feature allows players to prevent trouble by cashing out on their bets even before all events have been played (for accumulators) or when an event hasn’t ended (for single bets) albeit if the prediction has passed.

Elephant Bet Bonuses and Promotions

At Elephant Bet, whether you are a new player or not, you are guaranteed to find some bonuses and promotions which you can readily claim. You just need to head over to the promotions page to see all currently running perks. Its recommended to constantly check this page as some of the featured promotions come on a rolling basis hence to avoid missing out on the perks, you need to frequently open the promo page.

The perks that players can claim currently include:

Welcome Bonus : Elephant Bet offers all of its newly registered players a 300% first deposit match up bonus offer. What this means in simple terms is that the betting site triples the player’s first deposit!

: Elephant Bet offers all of its newly registered players a 300% first deposit match up bonus offer. What this means in simple terms is that the betting site triples the player’s first deposit! Free Bet Black Friday : It’s a fun galore every Friday at Elephant Bet. This owing to the fact that all regular players receive a free bet to use on any of their favourite sport.

: It’s a fun galore every Friday at Elephant Bet. This owing to the fact that all regular players receive a free bet to use on any of their favourite sport. Loyalty Bonus : Elephant Bet does offer a loyalty bonus. This bonus is open to all players. Players just need to deposit and place bets on their favourite games and sports on a constant and consistent basis in order to claim the loyalty bonus. The player’s betting history determines the exact bonus reward to be awarded

: Elephant Bet does offer a loyalty bonus. This bonus is open to all players. Players just need to deposit and place bets on their favourite games and sports on a constant and consistent basis in order to claim the loyalty bonus. The player’s betting history determines the exact bonus reward to be awarded +12% US Sports Boost: Players who place bets on US sports receive up to 12%-win boost on their winnings. Whether you are betting for an NBA team, NHL team, MLB team or MLS team, for as long as you bet on a US sports team, you are eligible for the 12% US sports boost.

Elephant Bet Mozambique Deposits and Withdrawals

At Elephant Bet Mozambique, there are two ways in which players can fund their accounts. There is the online route in which players can use mobile money payment methods (Vodacom M-Pesa, E-Mola) or vouchers and the physical route of visiting Elephant Bet retail branches and making deposits using cash.

Withdrawals can also be processed via the online payment methods or in person by visiting the retail branches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. Which are the customer support platforms available at Elephant Bet Mozambique?

Elephant Bet Mozambique’s customer support platforms include telephone (+258841324358) and Facebook (Elephant Bet Mocambique).

Q2. What’s the minimum age required for one to register an account at Elephant Bet Mozambique?

To register an account at Elephant Bet Mozambique, players need to have attained at least 18 years.

Q3. Is Elephant Bet Mozambique a licensed betting site?

Yes, Elephant Bet Mozambique is licensed and regulated by the Regulacao e Inspecao de Jogos.



