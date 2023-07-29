Video: Ejuke Set To Join Belgian Champions Antwerp On Loan

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke is set to join Belgian Pro League champions Royal Antwerp on a season-long loan deal.

Ejuke, according to reports will undergo medical tests at the club this weekend.

The 25-year-old will be the Reds fifth signing this summer.

His arrival will also increase the number of Nigerians at the club to four.

Alhassan Yusuf, Victor Udoh and George Ilenikhena are already part of Antwerp’s first team.

Ejuke spent last season on loan at German club, Hertha Berlin from Russian Premier League outfit, CSKA Moscow.

Injuries slowed down his performance for the Capital club who were relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of the season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.