Video: Ejuke Missing As Bochum Overcome Hertha Berlin

Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke was missing in action as Bochum defeated Hertha Berlin 3-1 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international has made 15 appearance and bagged 3 assists.

Philipp Hofmann netted the opening goal in the 22nd minute before Keven Schlotterbeck extended their lead in the 44th minute.

However, Hofmann scored his brace in the 56th minute with a well placed finish to earn the host the maximum points.

The win means Bochum sit 14th on 16 points while Hertha Berlin sit 17th on 14 points.

