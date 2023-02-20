Video: Egypt Star, Ahmed Shifts Attention To Flying Eagles Clash After Draw vs Mozambique

Egypt forward, Abdelhamid Ahmed has shifted attention to his side’s next game against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The hosts were held to 0-0 draw by Mozambique in the competition’s opening fixture on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt were dominant but couldn’t break down the resolute Mozambican defense who were disciplined inside their area.

“We’re all confident that we will be crown champions of the tournament and celebrate it in our home. We want to celebrate with our fans,” Abdelhamid was quoted by CAFonline.

“We apologize for the result but we’re confident of winning. We will do our best to win the championship.”

The Young Pharaohs will take on Nigeria in their next on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles lost 1-0 to the Cubs of Senegal in their first game.

By Adeboye Amosu

