Video: Egypt Coach Gaber Rues Missed Chances In Defeat To Flying Eagles

Young Pharaohs of Egypt head coach, Mahmoud Gaber blamed poor finishing for his team’s defeat to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles beat the hosts 1-0 in front of their fans at the Cairo International Stadium.

Solomon Agbalaka nodded home the winner 19 minutes from time.

The Young Pharaohs created numerous chances to go in front but they lacked the cutting edge to convert the opportunities.

“The players were very tense after the goal and felt under pressure, and this greatly affected them,” Gaber was quoted by CAFonline.

“We missed many opportunities, and if we were focused, we would have decided the match in our favour.”

