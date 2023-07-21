Video: Eguavoen Praises Super Falcons After Hard Fought Draw

Former Nigeria international and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Austin Eguavoen, has praised the Super Falcons after their hard fought goalless draw against Canada on Friday.

The Falcons opened their 2023 women’s World Cup Group B with a point against Olympic champions Canada.

The Falcons played most part of the game on the back foot but remained resolute throughout the contest.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was the star of the nine-time African champions with a superb penalty save early in the second half.

Also, the Falcons had to play the dying minutes of the game with 10 players after Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a bad tackle.

Reacting to the draw Eguavoen wrote on Twitter:”Solid point against Canada for our Queens. All the best for the rest of the group games.”

The Falcons will hope to put up a much better performance when they face co-hosts Australia on July 27.

The Australians pipped debutant Republic of Ireland 1-0 in the first game of the group on Thursday.

