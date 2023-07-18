Video: Edo RFC Wins First National Women’s Rugby Sevens Tournament

Edo State Rfc wins the first National Women’s Rugby Sevens Tournament in Asaba hosted by the Delta State Government after defeating Gosar Rugby Club of Lagos 17 – 0 in the nail biting final match amidst heavy downpours in the first half.×

Edo Rfc Center; Becky Okitikpi opened the scoring in the second minute when she received an offload from playmaker Augusta Mene to score under the post. conversion was misssed by Augusta. The ladies from Benin City dominated the breakdown and pinned Gosar in their half for most part of the first half as it ended 5-0 in extremely wet conditions as the heavy rain continues to pour.

The second half kicked off with Edo on the front foot and it wasn’t long before their prop; Precious Ukwuoma picked up a loose ball and dived over the whitewash for their second try.

Gosar attempted several come back efforts through their winger; Godfirst Samson and playmaker Rukayat Salami but were prevented by a well coordinated Edo Rfc defence line whilst the Edo playmaker; Augusta controlled the pace of the game.

Winger, Chinaza Abbah broke the Gosar defence line to score the third and final try to seal the victory for team Edo converted this time by Augusta. 17-0 it ended as Edo Rfc held on to possession to see off their sweet victory.

The highest try scorer went to Bekky Okitikpi of Edo Rfc with 9 tries and Most Valuable Player award went to Godfirst Samson of Gosar who had 7 tries.

The tournament was sponsored by the Delta State Government, supported by Buga Win Sports betting company, United Planet Media, SYDA and Africa Sports Connect.

Day 2 Scores

Cup Quarter Finals

Edo Rrc 27 Vs 0 Benue Buffalos

Delta A 7 Vs 0 Anambra Angles

Delta B 24 Vs 0 Eastern Springbok

Gosar 17 Vs 0 Imo Pyramids

9th Place Semi Finals

Eco II 15 Vs Abia 0

Nig Police (0) Vs Eco II (10)

7th Place Final

Benue Buffalo (5) Vs (0) Eastern Springbok

5th Place Final

Imo Pyramids (10) Vs (0) Anambra Angles

Semi Finals

Edo Rfc 24 Vs 0 Delta Rfc (A)

Delta Rfc (B) 10 Vs 15 Gosar Rfc

3rd Place Match

Delta (A) 15 Vs 5 Delta (B)

Final

Edo Rfc 17 Vs 0 Gosar Rfc

