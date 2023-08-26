SPORT

Video: Ebuehi Plays All 90 Mins As Monza Beat Empoli

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi was in action for the entire 90 minutes as Monza defeated Empoli 2-0 in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his first Serie A game this season, had a tough time at the back.

Monza took the lead in the 45th minute through Andrea Colpani’s brilliant goal to the delight of the home fans.

However, in the second half, Colpani grabbed his brace when he scored with a low drive shot to beat Empoli goalkeeper, Samuele Perisan.

All efforts for Empoli to to reduce the scoreline proved abortive as Monza picked up the maximum points.

