Video: Ebuehi Helps Empoli Claim First Serie A Win At Inter Milan In 19 Years

Tyronne Ebuehi was in action for Empoli and have a good account of himself in his side’s 1-0 win at 10-man Inter Milan on Monday night.

Ebuehi helped Empoli claim a first Serie A win at Inter since 18 January 2004.

The Super Eagles star, who played for 90 minutes, made 80% pass accuracy, one key pass and one big chance created.

Also, he had one shot, made seven clearances and won three fouls.

Before Monday’s encounter Empoli had lost 13 of their previous 14 Serie A visits to the San Siro.

Just as Inter were growing into the game, Milan Skriniar received his second yellow card on 40 minutes, for a very high foot that caught Caputo on the head, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

And in the 66th minute However, substitute Tommaso Baldanzi strike squirm under Andre Onana’s body from the edge of the box.

It was the 19-year-old’s fourth goal in just 10 Serie A appearances this season for Empoli.

The win took Empoli up to ninth place on 25 points while Inter are third on 37 points and 13 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

Earlier on Monday, David Okereke was on target as winless Cremonese held Bologna to a 1-1 draw away.

Okereke opened the scoring in the 50th minute from the penalty spot before Bologna hit back on 55 minutes following an own goal by Vlad Chiriches.

It was Okereke’s fourth goal in 19 league appearances for struggling Cremonese.

