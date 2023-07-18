Video: Ebi: Super Falcons Battle Ready

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi claimed the team is fully prepared for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The competition which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start on Thursday.

The Super Falcons were eliminated in the second round by Germany four years ago in France.

Ebi however believes they can do better this time around.

“Our ambition, definitely, is to do our best. We approach this World Cup with the mindset of performing to our utmost best and conquering. We had some disappointments at the last Africa Women’s Cup of Nations where we did not put the best performance,” the centre-back said in an interview with

CAFOnline.

“We have the opportunity at the World Cup where we do not want to disappoint again. I have faith in my team and I like our current state of mind. The team is united and I believe we will be able to do great things at the World Cup. We are motivated and we want to hoist Nigeria’s flag to the highest point.

“The ball is in our court as players and we have to do everything to be on fire physically and mentally for this opportunity.”

The former African champions are drawn in a difficult group with Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

The experienced defender stated that they will give their best to make it out of the group.

“We are aware that we are in a difficult pool. We have the reigning champions Canada who we have faced twice before, losing one and drawing one. Then we have Ireland and Australia who we have not played against,” Ebi added.

“We know it will also be very tough against Australia because they will be playing at home. We are under no pressure however and we are calm about these matches.

“All of these teams have qualified and earned their right to be at the World Cup. We have to be ready to face them.”

By Adeboye Amosu

