Video: Eagles In Safe Hands With Osimhen As Striker

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has reiterated that the senior national team is in safe hands with the prolific goal scoring form of Victor Osimhen.

Ighalo stated this in an interview with Omasports TV, where he noted that the Napoli striker has the capability of shouldering Nigeria’s goal scoring responsibility.

Speaking about his future with international football, the Al Hilal striker disclosed that Jose Peseiro, who succeeded Austin Eguavoen in May 2022, tried to lure him back to the squad to bring his expertise to the team.

“We have the best Striker absolutely in Africa, if not in the world, we have Victor Osimhen, so why would I stress about National? The national team is in safe hands.

“But you know I’m not going back because now I want to concentrate on my club. The body is not like it used to be, and the young Lads are doing so well, so I wish them well.”

“It’s a dicey I can’t imagine, but I’m a Nigerian I’ll still love to play for my country, but now I don’t think I want to do that, you know, even the new coach that came in messaged me, called me and all that. Said I should make a decision if I want to come back I said I would let him know.”

