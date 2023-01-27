Video: Dyche Set To Become Iwobi’s New Manager At Everton

Alex Iwobi is set to work under former Burnley manager Sean Dyche at Everton following the departure of Frank Lampard.

Lampard was sacked earlier in the week and Everton have spent the past few days speaking with a number of candidates, including former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

According to 90min, former Argentina national team handler, Bielsa, was interested in the Everton job and he flew from South America to England for a further round of talks over the position earlier this week, but sources have now confirmed that the Toffees have decided to go for Dyche.

While Bielsa was intrigued by the idea of taking over another fallen giant like Everton, he had concerns over the club’s project and, after a further round of negotiations, has now been ruled out of the race.

The Toffees had spoken about a move for Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti, brother of Blancos boss and former Everton manager Carlo, but those in charge at Goodison have opted to appoint Dyche.

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Burnley in April, with the Clarets ending his ten-year spell at the club in a desperate attempt to avoid relegation which ultimately came up short.

Everton had been keen to find a successor to Lampard by Friday and stepped up their negotiating during a series of meetings on Thursday.

Dyche is expected to be appointed imminently and will then have a week to work with his new side ahead of his first match in charge – a visit from Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday 4 February.

