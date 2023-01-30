Video: Dyche Replaces Lampard As Everton New Manager

Former Burnley manager, Sean Dyche has been appointed officially as the new coach of Everton.

The Toffees confirmed the 51 year old’s appointment today on the club’s website.

Dyche has joined the club on a two and a half year contract and will be in charge for the club’s next game.

The former coach of Everton Frank Lampard was sacked on January 23 following a string of disappointing results.

The statement from Everton read:”Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Men’s Senior Team Manager.

“Dyche has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday 4 February.

“One of the Premier League’s most respected and experienced managers, Dyche will be supported by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his Assistant Manager, ex-England international Steve Stone as First-Team Coach, and Mark Howard, who will support the provision of sports science. All three members of staff previously worked with Dyche at Burnley.”

Everton are 19th on the Premier League table currently after garnering 15 points from 20 matches.

The Toffees play Arsenal next in a Premier League game on February 4.

