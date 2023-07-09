Video: Dybala Will Be An Excellent Addition For Chelsea –Silva

Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has revealed that Roma star, Paulo Dybala, will be an excellent signing for the Blues if the club could get him.

He described the former Juventus star as a top player.

Silva said the 29-year-old midfield maestro would be an excellent addition for the Blues.

He, however, said he had asked Dybala if it is true he is coming to Stamford Bridge, but the Argentine did not reply.

“I’ve asked Paulo Dybala if it’s true that he’s coming to Chelsea but he didn’t answer! He’s a top player, he’d be a massive signing for us — I’d like it,” he told Sky Sports.

Silva also tipped his former teammates, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who left Chelsea for Milan this summer, to be impressive in the Serie A.

“Pulisic is good guy, he’s gonna do very well at Milan — same as Loftus Cheek”, he said.

Style of play

A quick, creative, elegant, and agile player, with excellent technical ability and a low centre of gravity, Dybala is known for his powerful and accurate shots from outside the box, dribbling skills, balance, and close control in limited spaces, as well as his ability to beat opponents in one on one situations and protect or hold up the ball for teammates with his back to goal.

Due to his speed on the ball, positioning, intelligent movement, and ball skills, he excels during counter-attacks and at beating the offside trap when making attacking runs. Dybala is capable both of creating chances for teammates, as well as scoring goals himself, due to his vision, passing, link-up play, and ability to drop deep and play off other players, as well as his powerful and accurate ball-striking ability from both inside and outside the area.

Personal life

Dybala obtained Italian citizenship on 13 August 2012, in order to facilitate his move to Palermo, and circumvent FIGC regulations that permit only a maximum of two non-EU players in any Serie A team.

Dybala initially attempted to obtain Polish citizenship through ancestry from his grandfather, but the bureaucracy proved too complex.

