Video: D’Tigress Reach Semi-final After Overcoming Mozambique

Nigeria’s D’Tigress has to dig deep to defeat Mozambique 59 – 52 to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

Wednesday’s game took D’Tigress’ AfroBasket winning streak to 22.

They will face hosts Rwanda in the semi-finals today (Thursday).

Mozambique took the first and second quarters winning 18 – 16 and 15 – 13 respectively.

D’Tigress came back strong and topped the third quarter by 18 points to 10 before rounding off the game by also taking the fourth 12 – 9.

The Nigerian women’s senior basketball team are the current champions of the AfroBasket.

They have won the last three editions of the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, the other two semi-finalists are Senegal and Mali.

