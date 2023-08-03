SPORT

Video: D’Tigress Outclass Hosts Rwanda To Reach 4th Straight Final

African champions D’Tigress of Nigeria have qualified for the final of the 2023 FIBA women’s AfroBasket after overcoming hosts Rwanda.

In Thursday’s semi-final D’Tigress triumphed 79 points to 48 against Rwanda and qualified for a fourth consecutive final.

The five-time African champions won three of the four quarters in the last four tie.

They ended the first quarter 22 – 2 before also taking the second quarter 22 – 12.

Rwanda rallied back and overcame D’Tigress in the third quarter 17 -14.

But the fourth quarter saw the Nigerian team winning 21 – 13.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final will see Senegal, the most successful team in women’s basketball in Africa (11 titles) take on Mali later on Thursday.

